Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Invesco Ltd.    IVZ   BMG491BT1088

INVESCO LTD.

(IVZ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/08 04:10:00 pm
12.95 USD   +2.61%
04:27aBonds suck in $26 bln, pricing in U.S. Democrats win - BofA
RE
10/08Morgan Stanley to Buy Eaton Vance for $7 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/08Invesco Lists Canadian ESG ETF
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bonds suck in $26 bln, pricing in U.S. Democrats win - BofA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 04:27am EDT

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bond funds have seen the second-largest weekly inflows ever of $25.9 billion, BofA said on Friday, as the market continues to price in a Democrats victory in next month's U.S. presidential election, which could mean even more fiscal stimulus.

"Blue wave election outcome (Democrats winning) has curiously flipped from consensus bear to bull catalyst in recent months," the U.S. investment bank said.

Riskier high yield bond funds attracted $5 billion in the week to Oct. 7, the highest in 11 weeks, while government bond funds sucked in $3.8 billion, the largest inflows in 14 weeks.

Equity funds, meanwhile, attracted $4.4 billion, mainly driven by U.S. equities, BofA said, adding it expected the "top" in asset prices to come between U.S. election day on Nov. 3 and the inauguration of the new president in January 2021.

In the fourth quarter, it expects banks, energy and small cap stocks to rally, and 10-year Treasury bond yields to rise to 1%.

The bank also highlighted the likelihood of renewable energy stocks front-running a Democratic victory in presidential and Congressional elections, plus more fiscal stimulus, pointing to one solar energy exchange traded fund's stellar performance.

Invesco solar ETF has soared 255% from its March lows and gained 42% in the last month alone.

"A 'blue wave' clean sweep which could see Dems in control of the Oval, Senate and House is seeing money pile into renewables," a London-based trader said. (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INVESCO LTD.
04:27aBonds suck in $26 bln, pricing in U.S. Democrats win - BofA
RE
10/08Morgan Stanley to Buy Eaton Vance for $7 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/08Invesco Lists Canadian ESG ETF
DJ
10/08INVESCO : Launches Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF in Canada
AQ
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/04The Right Time to Buy High-Beta Stocks -- Journal Report
DJ
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Closes Lower After Trump Tests Positive for..
DJ
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop After Trump Tests Positive for Cor..
DJ
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Trump Tests Positive f..
DJ
10/02U.S. Stock Futures Drop After Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 339 M - -
Net income 2020 544 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 5,91%
Capitalization 5 946 M 5 946 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 8 717
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart INVESCO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Invesco Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESCO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,03 $
Last Close Price 12,95 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin L. Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Richard Wagoner Chairman
L. Allison Dukes Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Buss Senior Director-Research
Loren Michael Starr Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESCO LTD.-27.98%5 946
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-1.52%38 110
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-34.16%15 306
AMUNDI-10.23%14 817
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-16.32%11 054
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-19.20%9 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group