Bonds suck in $26 bln, pricing in U.S. Democrats win - BofA

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bond funds have seen the
second-largest weekly inflows ever of $25.9 billion, BofA said
on Friday, as the market continues to price in a Democrats
victory in next month's U.S. presidential election, which could
mean even more fiscal stimulus.
"Blue wave election outcome (Democrats winning) has
curiously flipped from consensus bear to bull catalyst in recent
months," the U.S. investment bank said.
Riskier high yield bond funds attracted $5 billion in the
week to Oct. 7, the highest in 11 weeks, while government bond
funds sucked in $3.8 billion, the largest inflows in 14 weeks.
Equity funds, meanwhile, attracted $4.4 billion, mainly
driven by U.S. equities, BofA said, adding it expected the "top"
in asset prices to come between U.S. election day on Nov. 3 and
the inauguration of the new president in January 2021.
In the fourth quarter, it expects banks, energy and small
cap stocks to rally, and 10-year Treasury bond yields to rise to
1%.
The bank also highlighted the likelihood of renewable energy
stocks front-running a Democratic victory in presidential and
Congressional elections, plus more fiscal stimulus, pointing to
one solar energy exchange traded fund's stellar performance.
Invesco solar ETF has soared 255% from its March
lows and gained 42% in the last month alone.
"A 'blue wave' clean sweep which could see Dems in control
of the Oval, Senate and House is seeing money pile into
renewables," a London-based trader said.
