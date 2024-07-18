2023
Stewardship Report
2
Investment led and client centric
3
1.1 Our Commitment to Stewardship
At Invesco we seek to drive sustainable profitable growth by delivering capabilities that build enduring partnerships and create better outcomes for our clients.
Our approach to stewardship is about more than just managing assets: it's about being a responsible guardian of our clients' assets, making strategic decisions to achieve our clients' desired outcomes, and creating long-term value for our clients. As such, we are committed to active engagement, continued learning, and evolving our product offering to better manage our clients' assets.
In this Stewardship Report, we highlight our achievements in 2023, reasserting our commitment to global stewardship and explaining how our efforts reinforce this fundamental mission. As we continue on our path, we, at Invesco, remain steadfast in our promise to prioritize stewardship, always mindful of our fiduciary duty to our clients.
4
1.2 Our Sustainable Investing Approach
At Invesco, our ambition in sustainable investing is to be the preferred Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) investing partner for our clients. For many of our clients, long-term value creation and effective risk mitigation are fundamental to achieving their investment goals. Our commitment to stewardship is a key element of our ambition to be the most client-centric asset manager. Consideration of ESG factors is a component of stewardship and our ESG approach is investment-led and client-centric. And at the heart of our approach is a dedicated Global ESG team, who guides, supports and informs our work in this area.
ESG Integration
Focus on sustainable value creation and effective risk mitigation
We integrate financially material considerations in our investment capabilities, where appropriate, taking into account critical factors that we believe help us deliver strong outcomes to clients.
As investors in global equities, corporate and sovereign fixed income instruments, as well as real estate and multi-asset strategies, we recognise the differences between asset classes and geographies. We apply ESG principles in a variety of ways, depending on the asset class, strategy and our clients' demands.
Our Global ESG team provides support and analysis, while our investment managers maintain discretion on portfolio decisions.
Active Ownership
Exercising our rights and responsibilities as stewards of capital
We exercise our rights and responsibilities as stewards of capital. We engage with issuers in a constructive manner and use our expertise to cast voting decisions
in our clients' best interests.
Innovation and Data
Growing together, supporting our capabilities
We believe having quality data on ESG factors is critical for effective investment analysis. We are enhancing our ESG data and analytics capabilities by building out and updating our proprietary tools, including ESGintel, PROXYintel and ESGCentral. These tools assist with research, portfolio reviews, portfolio optimisation, engagement, and proxy voting.
For more information, please see pages 10 and 11.
Client Partnerships
Meeting our clients where they are
Invesco has a client-centric ESG approach focused on customising solutions to client needs and objectives. We provide a range of ESG-focused capabilities that enable clients to express their values through investing. Some
of our clients ask us to impose ESG investment guidelines and restrictions on their portfolios. We therefore offer a suite of portfolio solutions to ESG-minded clients who wish to pursue ESG goals.
Industry Engagement
Enabling better ESG conversations
Invesco participates in relevant industry initiatives to promote the continued improvement of functioning financial markets. We are involved in many industry bodies, including Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM), the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We engage policymakers on the latest ESG regulations and develop academic partnerships with the University of Cambridge and Tsinghua University.
5
Growing together, supporting our capabilities
6
2.1 Our Investment Capabilities and Global Support Infrastructure
Invesco's teams support the effective stewardship of our clients' assets. Our governance process remains adaptable through the formation and disaggregation of our working groups, allowing Invesco to concentrate on evolving stewardship priorities.
SMD and
Senior Managing Directors (SMD) and Co-Heads of InvestmentsHead of Asia-Pacific
(APAC)
Fundamental equities Invesco Fixed IncomeReal EstatePrivate Credit Multi-Asset StrategiesAPAC
(China JV and APAC-based
investment capabilities)
Global Investment Platform
(including Trading, Venues, Tools, Technology)
Investment Risk
(including Risk, Performance Measurement, Analytics & Reporting)
Investment Engagement and Services
(including Global Investor Forum, Proxy Voting and Governance, ESG and Thought Leadership)
Business Development
(APAC)
(including Client Portfolio Management)
Investment Administration
(including Investment Readiness, Front Office Operations, and Administration)
Source: Invesco, as of February 2024. Subject to change without notice.
7
2.2 Market-wide and Systemic / Local Risk
Invesco takes a comprehensive approach to considering market-wide and systemic risks. Our risk management framework is designed to identify, assess, monitor, and manage these risks effectively.
Case Study - Environmental and
Climate Risks Management in
Hong Kong and Singapore
Having a holistic approach that addresses environmental and climate investment risks is essential to our commitment to client-centric asset management. Hong Kong and Singapore have seen regulatory developments relating to asset managers' environmental and climate risk management. Invesco Hong Kong Limited and Invesco Asset Management Singapore Ltdaddress this through an Environmental Risk Management Policy that includes:
- Governance: Entity-level board and senior management oversight and leadership on environmental and climate- related risks.
- Investment Strategy: Integrating environmental risks and, more specifically, climate risks, as part of the investment process, particularly when the risk is material.
- Risk Management: A comprehensive risk management framework that includes risk monitoring, portfolio review, and escalation supported by data and technology tools.
- Disclosures: Transparency in the reporting and disclosures of our approach to environmental and climate risk management.
Our Risk Management Framework
We are committed to continually strengthening and evolving our risk management activities to ensure they keep pace with business change and client expectations. We believe
a key factor in our ability to manage through challenging market conditions and significant business change is our integrated and global approach to risk management. This risk management framework enables our investments to be aligned accordingly, given the market-wide risks we identify.
The Executive Management team is responsible for establishing our culture and creating awareness that risk management is everyone's responsibility. As such, Executive Management, with oversight of the Board of Directors, is responsible for establishing and maintaining our Enterprise Risk Management Framework (ERMF), and for ensuring that risk management is embedded in our day-to-day decision making, as well as our strategic planning process.
Our ERMF supports our focus on key risks in all areas of our business, including strategy and governance, investments, clients, people, operations, and financial risk, and enables consistent and meaningful risk dialogue across Invesco.
In the UK, primary responsibility for executive oversight of the ERMF at Invesco sits with the EMEA Risk Management Committee (EMEA RMC) and legal entity risk committees have been established as required. These committees report directly into legal entity board of directors on applicable ERMF matters. In addition, a network of regional, business unit and specific risk management committees, provide ongoing identification, assessment, management and monitoring of risk to ensure both broad and in-depth, multilayered coverage of the risks existing and emerging in the various domains of our business. The Control functions (Enterprise Risk, Compliance and Internal Audit) are responsible for the oversight, monitoring and assurance of Invesco's risks and controls.
Legal Entity Board of Directors / Risk Committees
EMEA Risk Management Committee
Business Unit Committees
Enterprise Risk, Compliance and Internal Audit
8
2.3 Our Governance Structures and Resourcing our Stewardship Activities1
Invesco has implemented a governance structure and resources, that we believe enable oversight and accountability for effective stewardship.
- Invesco's investment centre leaders drive the strategy and governance of our internal programmes. They provide oversight to our specialised investment teams and offer a balance of global expertise, support, and connectivity. In this way, the investment centre leaders can help provide better outcomes for clients, with greater consistency over the long term.
- Our Global ESG Team and Proxy and Governance Team act as a centre of excellence, responsible for leveraging best practices in ESG capabilities across Invesco. The teams are organised across five pillars: Client, Research, Analytics, Operations and Proxy. Located across the three regions of North America, APAC and EMEA, the Global ESG team provides support and analysis, while investment teams maintain discretion on portfolio decisions.
-
The ESG Steering Committee, comprised of representatives designated by our investment centre leaders and representatives from other groups, specifically focuses on ESG investment related issues, such as legal, marketing
and compliance. The incorporation of ESG considerations is determined by investment teams on a team-by-team basis. The group enables collaboration on ESG matters across investment teams globally. For example, in 2023, the ESG Research Data Committee continued to support the implementation of an approach that considers PAIs (Principle Adverse Impacts) in order to fulfil EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) requirements.
- The Global Invesco Proxy Advisory Committee (Global IPAC) is an investments-driven committee comprised of representatives from various investment management teams globally and is chaired by its Director of Proxy Voting and Governance. Invesco's Global Head of ESG and representatives from Invesco's Legal, Compliance, Risk and Government Affairs departments may also participate in Global IPAC meetings. The Global IPAC is responsible for overseeing the proxy voting process and setting Invesco's Global Proxy Voting Policyand internal guidelines for voting.
- The Proxy Voting & Governance team serves as a dedicated resource to our investment teams globally with a focus on making recommendations to the Global IPAC on potential enhancements to our Global Proxy Voting Policy, supporting investment teams on governance and proxy voting research, while investment teams maintain full discretion on voting decisions. This team also facilitates proxy voting operations, implementation of proxy voting policies and procedures, data analysis and client reporting. At the end of 2023, the overall team consisted of 11 team members. The proxy voting function has been in place for over a decade.
6. The ETF Proxy Voting Stewardship Committee (comprising of a wide variety of internal stakeholders from various teams, including ETF portfolio management, product management, proxy voting & governance, operations, legal, ESG and compliance), is a sub-committee of the Global IPAC. It is responsible for overseeing proxy voting for the exchange-traded funds managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC.
As a large, global asset manager, Invesco believes our governance structure enables us to benefit from diversity of thought while maintaining globally consistent standards for stewardship. Our investment teams manage their own ESG processes but can leverage the resources of the Global ESG team and escalate any ESG issues
as required through the ESG Executive Steering Committee. This structure enables our specialised investment teams to have the capability to implement ESG approaches relevant to their asset classes and investment styles, for the benefit of our clients.
1 Source: Invesco, as of 31 December 2023. The description of Invesco's governance and structure reflects the reporting period of 2023.
9
2.4 Our Proprietary Tools
At Invesco, we believe having quality data on ESG factors is critical for effective investment analysis to support our stewardship efforts in the area of ESG. In 2023 we continued to enhance our ESG data and analytics capabilities by building out and updating our proprietary tools - ESGintel, PROXYintel, and ESGCentral. ESG data continues to evolve at a rapid pace, while the industry also faces challenges such as data comparability and coverage.
ESGintel
Launched in 2020, ESGintel is a proprietary ESG research and ratings platform that provides insights on key ESG topics for corporate and sovereign issuers across a range of metrics and data points.
The tool enhances the ESG investment process by:
- Highlighting ESG factors with potential investment implications
- Storing ESG engagement notes
- Facilitates monitoring of issuers' ESG risk profiles
ESGintel Corporate Ratings
ESGintel provides users with corporate ESG ratings based on Invesco's internally-developed methodology, ratings trends and momentum information, and access to the underlying company-level data. Sector and sub-sector materiality lenses are applied within the framework, ensuring that companies are evaluated on the most relevant ESG topics according to their business activities. A variety of underlying indicators feed into the topic-level assessments, providing a holistic view in each of these key areas. Topic-level ratings are aggregated into environmental, social or governance theme ratings and input, operations and output value chain ratings. Value chain rating assessments offer a different perspective on corporate ESG performance, evaluating sustainability factors at various stages of the production process and supply chain. An overall ESG rating is also computed using the topic-level ratings.
ESGintel ratings are provided on a 1-5 scale at the overall, theme, value chain, topic and indicator levels. Computations are based on absolute, sector/sub-sector relative or region- relative performance as appropriate, specified
on an indicator-by-indicator basis. ESG corporate ratings are updated weekly to reflect the most current information available. In addition
to ratings, company rankings are provided at the sub-industry and country levels. The ESGintel platform has built-in analytical capabilities that enable point-in-time and historical comparisons between companies and user selected peers.
Not all issuers are covered on ESGintel; currently, approximately 15,000 companies meet our minimum coverage criteria for creating an overall ESG rating. Furthermore, the tool leverages a machine-learning algorithm to impute missing datapoints for a company based on data observations at companies with similar characteristics. ESGintel's transparent interface highlights where such approximations are used and enables analyst scrutiny of the underlying inputs.
ESGintel Sovereign Ratings
Responding to feedback from investment teams, Invesco has also expanded ESGintel beyond corporate ratings to cover other asset classes, including sovereign debt. With over 20 inputs, ESGintel sovereign generates a score for countries across Environmental, Social and Governance categories that can then be aggregated into an overall ESG score. ESGintel sovereign provides an internal rating, a rating trend, and a global ranking out of 160 countries. ESGintel Sovereign ratings are updated on a monthly basis.
Environmental
Social
Governance
Toxic Emissions
Supply Chain
Compensation &
Circular Business Model
Management
Alignment
Diversity
Audit & Shareholder
Energy Management
Employee/Management
Rights
Water Management
Relations
Board Composition
Low-Carbon Transition
Health & Safety
Business Ethics
Climate Change
Workforce Retention
Capital Allocation
Environmental
Product Quality & Safety
Management System
Data Privacy Security
ESG Ratings
10
