1.1 Our Commitment to Stewardship

At Invesco we seek to drive sustainable profitable growth by delivering capabilities that build enduring partnerships and create better outcomes for our clients.

Our approach to stewardship is about more than just managing assets: it's about being a responsible guardian of our clients' assets, making strategic decisions to achieve our clients' desired outcomes, and creating long-term value for our clients. As such, we are committed to active engagement, continued learning, and evolving our product offering to better manage our clients' assets.

In this Stewardship Report, we highlight our achievements in 2023, reasserting our commitment to global stewardship and explaining how our efforts reinforce this fundamental mission. As we continue on our path, we, at Invesco, remain steadfast in our promise to prioritize stewardship, always mindful of our fiduciary duty to our clients.