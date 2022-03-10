Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Invesco Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVZ   BMG491BT1088

INVESCO LTD.

(IVZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Invesco : Announces February 28, 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K

03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invesco Ltd. Announces February 28, 2022
Assets Under Management
Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Relations Contact: 		Greg Ketron
Aimee Partin
Graham Galt 		404-724-4299
404-724-4248
404-439-3070

Atlanta, March 9, 2022 --- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,531.4 billion, a decrease of 1.3% versus previous month-end. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $3.4 billion this month. Money market net inflows were $3.6 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $28 billion. FX increased AUM by $1.5 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through February 28 were $1,554.9 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through February 28 were $1,057.8 billion.

Total Assets Under Management
(in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives
February 28, 2022(a)
$1,531.4 $761.5 $329.9 $84.2 $153.9 $201.9
January 31, 2022 $1,550.9 $784.9 $331.0 $86.2 $150.0 $198.8
December 31, 2021 $1,610.9 $841.6 $334.8 $88.6 $148.8 $197.1
November 30, 2021 $1,572.5 $817.7 $332.7 $86.7 $142.0 $193.4
Active(b)
(in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives
February 28, 2022(a)
$1,045.3 $352.7 $289.0 $83.2 $153.9 $166.5
January 31, 2022 $1,057.0 $365.8 $290.3 $85.1 $150.0 $165.8
December 31, 2021 $1,082.5 $389.6 $293.1 $87.4 $148.8 $163.6
November 30, 2021 $1,064.2 $386.5 $290.0 $85.5 $142.0 $160.2
Passive(b)
(in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives
February 28, 2022(a)
$486.1 $408.8 $40.9 $1.0 $- $35.4
January 31, 2022 $493.9 $419.1 $40.7 $1.1 $- $33.0
December 31, 2021 $528.4 $452.0 $41.7 $1.2 $- $33.5
November 30, 2021 $508.3 $431.2 $42.7 $1.2 $- $33.2
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment.
(b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.


About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

###

Disclaimer

Invesco Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INVESCO LTD.
09:04aINVESCO : Announces February 28, 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K
PU
08:59aShares deepen losses as U.S. inflation data adds to case for Fed rate hike
RE
07:36aINVESCO LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Invesco Ltd. Announces February 28, 2022 Assets Under Management
PR
03/09MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Rebound While Gold Slumps ..
MT
03/08MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Turn Higher as Gold Surges..
MT
03/08TRACKINSIGHT : Industrials metals defy "no-fly zone" as prices soar
TI
03/07MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Decline While Crude Oil Jumps With ..
MT
03/07TRACKINSIGHT : Major Currency ETF gets fund boost
TI
03/04MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks, Treasury Yields Dive Amid Strong J..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESCO LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 352 M - -
Net income 2022 1 450 M - -
Net cash 2022 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,13x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 9 247 M 9 247 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 513
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart INVESCO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Invesco Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESCO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,07 $
Average target price 26,92 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin L. Flanagan President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Allison Dukes Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
G. Richard Wagoner Chairman
Nicholas Buss Senior Director-Research
Robert Raymond Leveille Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESCO LTD.-12.81%9 247
BLACKSTONE INC.-10.24%78 126
KKR & CO. INC.-26.21%32 495
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-12.64%20 327
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-20.82%15 489
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-14.78%14 331