Invesco : Announces November 30, 2021 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K

12/10/2021 | 07:32am EST
Invesco Ltd. Announces November 30, 2021
Assets Under Management
Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Relations Contact: 		Greg Ketron
Aimee Partin
Graham Galt 		404-724-4299
404-724-4248
404-439-3070

Atlanta, December 9, 2021 --- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,572.5 billion, a decrease of 1.3% versus previous month-end. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $6.0 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.5 billion and money market net outflows were $7.5 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $17 billion. FX decreased AUM by $4.6 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,581.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,080.7 billion.

Total Assets Under Management
(in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives
November 30, 2021(a)
$1,572.5 $817.7 $332.7 $86.7 $142.0 $193.4
October 31, 2021 $1,593.7 $832.5 $328.8 $87.3 $149.5 $195.6
September 30, 2021 $1,528.6 $786.3 $326.9 $85.5 $138.5 $191.4
August 31, 2021 $1,562.7 $822.5 $324.7 $85.7 $137.3 $192.5
Active(b)
(in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives
November 30, 2021(a)
$1,064.2 $386.5 $290.0 $85.5 $142.0 $160.2
October 31, 2021 $1,088.5 $404.8 $286.0 $86.1 $149.5 $162.1
September 30, 2021 $1,060.0 $392.9 $284.7 $84.4 $138.5 $159.5
August 31, 2021 $1,075.4 $411.1 $282.1 $84.5 $137.3 $160.4
Passive(b)
(in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives
November 30, 2021(a)
$508.3 $431.2 $42.7 $1.2 $- $33.2
October 31, 2021 $505.2 $427.7 $42.8 $1.2 $- $33.5
September 30, 2021 $468.6 $393.4 $42.2 $1.1 $- $31.9
August 31, 2021 $487.3 $411.4 $42.6 $1.2 $- $32.1
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment.
(b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.


About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

###

Disclaimer

Invesco Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 12:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
