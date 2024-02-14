Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - an investment company focused on high-yielding fixed-interest securities - Last week Thursday, announced it raised GBP13.4 million gross via completion of a placing and a WRAP retail offer. Announces that 5.2 million new shares were issued regarding the placing, and 2.7 million new shares were issued regarding the WRAP retail offer. Invesco Bond says after admission, its issued share capital consists of 189.5 million shares with voting rights.

Current stock price: 168.34 pence, down 0.7% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 1.7%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

