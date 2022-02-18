Log in
Invesco Ltd. Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

02/18/2022 | 04:16pm EST
ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) today announced that it will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Invesco's Global Headquarters located at 1555 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 1800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309. 

Invesco shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2022 are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting and vote their shares.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.6 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299



Aimee Partin

404-724-4248


Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-2022-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301485904.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
