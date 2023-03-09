Advanced search
Invesco Ltd. Announces February 28, 2023 Assets Under Management

03/09/2023 | 04:16pm EST
ATLANTA, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,458.0 billion, a decrease of 1.7% versus previous month-end. The firm experienced net long-term inflows of $2.6 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.8 billion and money market net inflows were $0.9 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $22 billion. FX decreased AUM by $7.7 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through February 28 were $1,465.3 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through February 28 were $1,004.4 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

February 28, 20231

$1,458.0

$673.1

$315.6

$68.2

$214.9

$186.2

January 31, 2023

$1,482.7

$685.4

$320.8

$70.8

$214.7

$191.0

December 31, 2022

$1,409.2

$637.0

$313.7

$67.1

$203.5

$187.9

November 30, 2022

$1,437.9

$676.8

$311.8

$67.3

$190.1

$191.9

Active2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

February 28, 20231

$997.6

$287.6

$271.5

$67.3

$214.9

$156.3

January 31, 2023

$1,016.7

$296.3

$277.2

$69.9

$214.7

$158.6

December 31, 2022

$976.2

$277.5

$273.0

$66.3

$203.5

$155.9

November 30, 2022

$976.1

$290.3

$270.2

$66.4

$190.1

$159.1

Passive2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

February 28, 20231

$460.4

$385.5

$44.1

$0.9

$0.0

$29.9

January 31, 2023

$466.0

$389.1

$43.6

$0.9

$0.0

$32.4

December 31, 2022

$433.0

$359.5

$40.7

$0.8

$0.0

$32.0

November 30, 2022

$461.8

$386.5

$41.6

$0.9

$0.0

$32.8

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.  
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299 


Matt Seitz

404-439-4853

Media Relations Contact:  

Graham Galt

404-439-3070

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-february-28-2023-assets-under-management-301768280.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
