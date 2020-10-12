Invesco Ltd. : Announces September 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,218.2 billion, a decrease of 2.2% versus previous month-end. Total net outflows were $0.7 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $1.4 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.1 billion and money market net outflows were $4.2 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $25 billion. Reinvested distributions increased AUM by $0.9B and FX decreased AUM by $3.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $1,206.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $898.4 billion.

Market Alternatives September 30, 2020 (a) $1,218.2 $592.4 $276.4 $68.1 $109.3 $172.0 August 31, 2020 $1,245.8 $612.5 $275.2 $69.1 $113.1 $175.9 July 31, 2020 $1,195.3 $575.1 $270.4 $64.6 $111.9 $173.3 June 30, 2020 $1,145.2 $544.9 $260.7 $60.9 $111.5 $167.2 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Market Alternatives September 30, 2020 (a) $900.2 $334.0 $242.8 $67.3 $109.3 $146.8 August 31, 2020 $917.5 $344.9 $241.5 $68.3 $113.1 $149.7 July 31, 2020 $893.7 $331.1 $238.5 $63.8 $111.8 $148.5 June 30, 2020 $863.5 $316.6 $230.1 $60.1 $111.5 $145.2 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Market Alternatives September 30, 2020 (a) $318.0 $258.4 $33.6 $0.8 $0.0 $25.2 August 31, 2020 $328.3 $267.6 $33.7 $0.8 $0.0 $26.2 July 31, 2020 $301.6 $244.0 $31.9 $0.8 $0.1 $24.8 June 30, 2020 $281.7 $228.3 $30.6 $0.8 $0.0 $22.0





a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

