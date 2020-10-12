Log in
Invesco Ltd. : Announces September 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

10/12/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,218.2 billion, a decrease of 2.2% versus previous month-end. Total net outflows were $0.7 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $1.4 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.1 billion and money market net outflows were $4.2 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $25 billion. Reinvested distributions increased AUM by $0.9B and FX decreased AUM by $3.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $1,206.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $898.4 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

September 30, 2020 (a)

$1,218.2

$592.4

$276.4

$68.1

$109.3

$172.0

August 31, 2020

$1,245.8

$612.5

$275.2

$69.1

$113.1

$175.9

July 31, 2020

$1,195.3

$575.1

$270.4

$64.6

$111.9

$173.3

June 30, 2020

$1,145.2

$544.9

$260.7

$60.9

$111.5

$167.2

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

September 30, 2020 (a)

$900.2

$334.0

$242.8

$67.3

$109.3

$146.8

August 31, 2020

$917.5

$344.9

$241.5

$68.3

$113.1

$149.7

July 31, 2020

$893.7

$331.1

$238.5

$63.8

$111.8

$148.5

June 30, 2020

$863.5

$316.6

$230.1

$60.1

$111.5

$145.2

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

September 30, 2020 (a)

$318.0

$258.4

$33.6

$0.8

$0.0

$25.2

August 31, 2020

$328.3

$267.6

$33.7

$0.8

$0.0

$26.2

July 31, 2020

$301.6

$244.0

$31.9

$0.8

$0.1

$24.8

June 30, 2020

$281.7

$228.3

$30.6

$0.8

$0.0

$22.0



a)

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.       

b)

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin     404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt        404-439-3070

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-september-30-2020-assets-under-management-301150469.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
