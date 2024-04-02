ATLANTA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.invesco.com/corporate , at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco's results will be held at 9 a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Earnings Releases.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US&CanadaTollFree: 866-803-2143 International: Passcode:Invesco 1-210-795-1098

The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate .

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 800-839-1248 International: 1-203-369-3356

The replay will be removed after May 8, 2024.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299

Jennifer Church 404-439-3428 Media Relations Contact: Andrea Raphael 212-323-4202

