ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Andrew Schlossberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on May 31, 2024 at 10:00am EDT.
A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
