Invesco Says FX Rates Reduced Assets in 3Q -- Currency Comment

By Paulo Trevisani

Invesco Ltd. said Tuesday that foreign exchange rates decreased its assets under management in the third quarter by $4 billion.

The Atlanta-based investment firm said it ended the September 30 quarter with $1.5 trillion in assets under management, a 0.2% increase from the previous quarter, despite the FX impact.

For comparison, FX increased AUM by $1.1 billion in the second quarter and by $7.7 billion a year ago, the company reported.

Invesco said that FX rate changes decreased operating revenue in the third quarter by $8.1 million and decreased operating expenses by $7.1 million.

The WSJ Dollar Index was up 1.9% in the third quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

