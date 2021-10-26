Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Invesco Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVZ   BMG491BT1088

INVESCO LTD.

(IVZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Invesco Says FX Rates Reduced Assets in 3Q -- Currency Comment

10/26/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paulo Trevisani

Invesco Ltd. said Tuesday that foreign exchange rates decreased its assets under management in the third quarter by $4 billion.

The Atlanta-based investment firm said it ended the September 30 quarter with $1.5 trillion in assets under management, a 0.2% increase from the previous quarter, despite the FX impact.

For comparison, FX increased AUM by $1.1 billion in the second quarter and by $7.7 billion a year ago, the company reported.

Invesco said that FX rate changes decreased operating revenue in the third quarter by $8.1 million and decreased operating expenses by $7.1 million.

The WSJ Dollar Index was up 1.9% in the third quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1440ET

All news about INVESCO LTD.
02:41pInvesco Says FX Rates Reduced Assets in 3Q -- Currency Comment
DJ
11:43aCitigroup Adjusts Invesco's Price Target to $35 from $33.50, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11:07aCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
DJ
11:02aSMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
DJ
09:19aFinancial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
07:56aInvesco Announces Third Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.71; Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) of $0.77 ..
PU
07:53aINVESCO LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
07:38aInvesco Posts Higher Q3 Results
MT
06:58aEarnings Flash (IVZ) INVESCO Reports Q3 Revenue $1.75B
MT
06:58aEarnings Flash (IVZ) INVESCO Posts Q3 EPS $0.77
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESCO LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 219 M - -
Net income 2021 1 346 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,45x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 11 419 M 11 419 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 8 483
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart INVESCO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Invesco Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESCO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,75 $
Average target price 30,13 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin L. Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
L. Allison Dukes Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
G. Richard Wagoner Chairman
Nicholas Buss Senior Director-Research
Gregory Gerard McGreevey Senior Managing Director-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESCO LTD.42.00%11 419
BLACKSTONE INC.115.35%100 682
KKR & CO. INC.84.89%43 646
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.05%23 080
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.76.94%19 860
AMUNDI16.32%18 266