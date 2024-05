Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management companies. The group also provides investment consulting services. The activity is organized primarily around 4 areas: - management and sales of mutual investment funds; - management of corporate assets; - management of personal funds; - management of exchange-traded funds. At the end of 2021, Invesco Ltd. managed USD 1,610.9 billion in assets. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (75.1%), the United Kingdom (9.4%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (10.5%) and Asia/Pacific (5%).

Related indices S&P 500