Utilities Down Amid Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into a sector associated with less market risk.

A pitched battle between day trades and short-selling hedge funds have destabilized markets, making the generally steady and dividend-oriented sector more appealing. Some of the more speculative utility issues, including the Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of solar stocks, fell sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 1713ET