INVESCO LTD.

INVESCO LTD.

(IVZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Utilities Down Amid Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

01/29/2021 | 05:14pm EST
Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into a sector associated with less market risk.

A pitched battle between day trades and short-selling hedge funds have destabilized markets, making the generally steady and dividend-oriented sector more appealing. Some of the more speculative utility issues, including the Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of solar stocks, fell sharply. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 1713ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 398 M - -
Net income 2020 646 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 9 889 M 9 889 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 8 512
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart INVESCO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Invesco Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESCO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,16 $
Last Close Price 21,53 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin L. Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Richard Wagoner Chairman
L. Allison Dukes Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Buss Senior Director-Research
Loren Michael Starr Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESCO LTD.23.52%9 889
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.3.46%44 507
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-5.67%20 456
AMUNDI-6.66%15 222
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.10.96%14 029
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC14.10%11 316
