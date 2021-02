Shares of power producers fell as the yield on 30-year Treasury bonds rose.

Dividend-oriented utilities are often used as an alternative to the Treasury market by those seeking fixed income. Investors continued to pile into sustainable-energy investments, betting that the Biden administration would provide incentives for the industry.

The Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund rose to new heights.

