Shares of power producers rallied amid hopes for government investment in renewable energy.

President-elect Joe Biden proposed $2 trillion in clean energy initiatives over the coming years, an initiative that became more viable with the apparent victory of a Senate majority for Democrats.

The Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of solar-power companies, rose by more than 8%.

