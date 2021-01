Shares of power producers rose sharply as investors took cover from wrenching volatility in other areas of the market by buying into a relatively stable sector.

Renewable-energy issues, including the Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund and NewEra Energy, rose sharply a session after President Biden reiterated his commitment to climate-change initiatives.

