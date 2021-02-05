Utilities Up, But Finish Week Lagging Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but lagged the broad market on the week, as investors rotated into more cyclical sectors.

Sectors such as consumer services, materials, industrials and financials are seen as having more to gain from another round of economic stimulus and from vaccine rollouts.

One exception was sustainable-energy producers, which have participated in the "risk on" rally. Shares of the Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund rose sharply.

