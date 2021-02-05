Log in
INVESCO LTD.

Utilities Up, But Finish Week Lagging Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

02/05/2021
Shares of power producers rose, but lagged the broad market on the week, as investors rotated into more cyclical sectors.

Sectors such as consumer services, materials, industrials and financials are seen as having more to gain from another round of economic stimulus and from vaccine rollouts.

One exception was sustainable-energy producers, which have participated in the "risk on" rally. Shares of the Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund rose sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 398 M - -
Net income 2020 646 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 10 527 M 10 527 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 8 512
Free-Float 66,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,34 $
Last Close Price 21,78 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin L. Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Richard Wagoner Chairman
L. Allison Dukes Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Buss Senior Director-Research
Loren Michael Starr Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESCO LTD.24.96%10 527
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.54%47 123
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.53%20 824
AMUNDI-2.84%15 651
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.76%12 981
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED5.58%11 722
