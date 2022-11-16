Advanced search
    IVR   US46131B7047

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.

(IVR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
13.29 USD   -1.19%
04:29pInvesco Mortgage Capital : 2022 JMP Securities Financial Services and Real Estate Conference
PU
11/14Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03Transcript : Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Mortgage Capital : 2022 JMP Securities Financial Services and Real Estate Conference

11/16/2022 | 04:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

JMP Conference Update

November 17, 2022

John Anzalone

Brian Norris

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Investment Officer

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 , and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the residential and commercial real estate market), the economic and operational impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic, the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition,

words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider

the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition

and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange

Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

2

Company Update

Estimates as of November 10, 2022

Investment Allocation1

Credit Portfolio

$4.5

1%

billion

Agency IO

1%

Coupon Distribution2

($ billions)

6/30/22

9/30/22

11/10/22

$2.0

Agency RMBS

$1.5

$1.0

98%

$0.5

$0.0

3.0%

3.5%

4.0%

4.5%

5.0%

5.5%

6.0%

Equity Allocation

$793

Credit Portfolio

million

6%

Agency IO

8%

Agency RMBS

86%

Company updates

  • Continued rotation into higher coupon Agency RMBS given more attractive valuations and higher yields
  • Commercial loan investment of $23.9 million was repaid in full in October 2022
  • Held $457.0 million of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments
  • Debt-to-equityratio of 4.4x; economic debt-to-equity ratio3 of 4.9x
  • Estimated book value per common share range of $13.39 to $13.93

1. Agency RMBS includes specified pools at fair value and TBAs at implied cost. Credit portfolio includes non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and investments in joint ventures

  1. Chart reflects Agency RMBS at fair value and TBAs at implied cost
  2. Economic debt-to-equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Appendix for additional detail

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results

3

Macro Environment

Treasury yields and interest rate volatility declined sharply after reaching elevated levels in late October as emerging signs of a slowing economy impacted monetary policy expectations

Treasury Yields

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0.0%

0 yr

5 yr

10 yr

15 yr

20 yr

25 yr

30 yr

11/10/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Federal Funds Futures

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0.0%

10/22

12/22

2/23

4/23

6/23

8/23

10/23

12/23

2/24

4/24

6/24

11/10/20229/30/20226/30/2022

Data as of 11/10/22

Sources: Bloomberg, JP Morgan and Federal Reserve Economic Data

Money Market Rates

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0.0%

11/21

12/21

1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

Agency MBS Repo

1 Month SOFR

3 Month SOFR

Implied Swaption Volatility

(basis points)

160

140

120

100

80

60

11/21

12/21

1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

1yr X 5yr

5yr X 10yr

4

Macro Environment

The decline in interest rate volatility since late October provided support for Agency RMBS, and the sector sharply outperformed after the October CPI report indicated a drop in inflationary pressure

Agency RMBS Performance vs. Treasuries1

(basis points)

0

-200

-400

-600

12/21

1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

Specified Pool Pay-ups

($200k max, in points)

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

12/21

1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

FNMA 4.0%

FNMA 4.5%

FNMA 5.0%

Agency RMBS Spread to Treasuries2

Dollar Roll Implied Financing Rate

(basis points)

180

6%

150

4%

120

2%

90

0%

60

-2%

30

-4%

0

-6%

12/21

1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

12/21

1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

1. 30 year Current Coupon hedged performance vs. Treasuries

FNMA 4.0%

FNMA 4.5%

FNMA 5.0%

1M SOFR

2. 30 year Current Coupon Zero Volatility Spread to Treasuries

Data as of 11/10/22

5

Sources: Bloomberg, JP Morgan and Federal Reserve Economic Data

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 21:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 207 M - -
Net income 2022 -288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,06x
Yield 2022 20,0%
Capitalization 477 M 477 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,45 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target -7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Anzalone Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Michael Collins President
Richard Lee Phegley Chief Financial Officer
Edward Jack Hardin Chairman
David Bradley Lyle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.-51.62%477
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.83%9 830
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-13.33%6 551
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-36.24%5 482
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-17.96%4 259
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-16.06%4 259