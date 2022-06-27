Log in
    IVR   US46131B7047

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.

(IVR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
13.34 USD   -0.52%
05:35pINVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL : Announces Quarterly Common Dividend and Provides Update on Portfolio, Liquidity and Book Value - Form 8-K
PU
04:22pInvesco Mortgage Capital Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.90 a Share, Payable July 27 to Shareholders as of July 11
MT
04:21pINVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 182 M - -
Net income 2022 -156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,61x
Yield 2022 25,9%
Capitalization 442 M 442 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,41 $
Average target price 11,83 $
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Anzalone Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Michael Collins President
Richard Lee Phegley Chief Financial Officer
Edward Jack Hardin Chairman
David Bradley Lyle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.-51.76%442
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.05%9 881
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-8.48%6 826
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-22.87%6 071
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.19%4 894
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-8.31%4 584