Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVR   US46131B1008

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.

(IVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting

02/18/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced it will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET at the Company's headquarters, located at 1555 Peachtree Street NE, 18th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.

Stockholders of record of the Company as of the close of business on March 4, 2022 are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting and vote their shares.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.  Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Jack Bateman, 404-439-3323

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-announces-2022-annual-stockholders-meeting-301485895.html

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.
04:16pInvesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting
PR
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 18, 2022
CI
08:12aINVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL : Q4 2021 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
02/17Invesco Mortgage Capital Swings to Q4 Net Loss
MT
02/17INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/17INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/17INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/17Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
02/17Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full ..
CI
01/31Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.
More recommendations