  Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
    IVR

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.

(IVR)
  Report
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its first quarter 2021 results Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to review first quarter 2021 results will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free:      800-857-7465
International Toll:                  1-312-470-0052
Passcode:                             Invesco

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivr210506.html

An audio replay will be available until May 20, 2021 by calling:

888-566-0452 (North America) or 1-203-369-3048 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Jack Bateman, 404-439-3323

