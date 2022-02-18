Log in
    IVR   US46131B1008

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.

(IVR)
Invesco Mortgage Capital : Q4 2021 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Earnings Conference Call

02/18/2022 | 08:12am EST
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

February 18, 2022

John Anzalone

Kevin Collins

Lee Phegley

David Lyle

Brian Norris

Chief Executive Officer

President

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Investment Officer

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

2

Q4 2021 Results

Investment Allocation(1)

Agency

RMBS

$9.599% billion

Credit

Portfolio

1%

Equity Allocation

Agency

RMBS

Financial results

- Net loss per common share of $0.23

- Earnings available for distribution per

common share(2) of $0.10

- Book value per common share of $2.91 at

quarter end

- Dividend per common share of $0.09

- Economic return of (7.7)%

Company activity

- Issued $55.1 million of common stock

- Reduced leverage given elevated valuations

in Agency RMBS sector as Fed's taper

timeline accelerated

- Held $871.2 million of unrestricted cash and

unencumbered investments at quarter end

$1.4

90%

- Moderating prepayment speeds and

Creditbillion

Portfolio

8%

Agency

IO

2%

attractive funding costs continue to support

earnings available for distribution

  1. Agency RMBS includes specified pools at fair value and TBAs at implied cost. Credit portfolio includes non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS, a commercial loan and investments in joint ventures

(2) Commencing with the second quarter of 2021, the Company changed the title of its non-GAAP measure of core earnings to earnings available for distribution.

3 Refer to page 10 for additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures Past performance is not a guarantee of future results

Macro Environment

Treasury yield curve flattened 60 bps between the 2-yr and 30-yr as the market priced in a more hawkish Fed response to inflationary pressures.

Treasury Yields

3.0%

3.0%

2.0%

2.0%

1.0%

1.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0 yr

5 yr

10 yr

15 yr

20 yr

25 yr

30 yr

12/31/2020

9/30/2021

12/31/2021

1/31/2022

Money Market Rates

0.2%

0.2%

0.1%

0.1%

0.0%

0.0%

1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

1/22

Q4

Agency MBS Repo

1 Month SOFR

3 Month SOFR

Federal Funds Futures

2.0%

2.0%

1.5%

1.5%

1.0%

1.0%

0.5%

0.5%

0.0%

0.0%

1/22

7/22

1/23

7/23

1/24

7/24

12/31/2020

9/30/2021

12/31/2022

1/31/2022

Data as of 1/31/22

Sources: Bloomberg, JP Morgan and FRED

US Bank and Federal Reserve MBS Holdings

($ trillions)

3.0

3.0

2.8

2.8

2.6

2.6

2.4

2.4

2.2

2.2

2.0

2.0

1.8

1.8

1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

1/22

Q4

US Bank MBS Holdings

FOMC Agency MBS Holdings

4

Agency RMBS Market

Agency RMBS valuations suffered in the fourth quarter as an accelerated timeline for the reduction in asset purchases and run-off of the Fed's balance sheet was anticipated by investors.

Agency MBS Performance vs. Swaps

Specified Pool Pay-ups

(basis points)

($150k max, in points)

100

100

6.0

6.0

0

0

4.0

4.0

-100

-100

2.0

2.0

-200

-200

-300

-300

0.0

0.0

1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

1/22

1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

1/22

MBS 2%

MBS 2.5%

MBS 3%

Q4

FNMA 30yr 2% MLB

FNMA 30yr 2.5% MLB

FNMA 30yr 3% MLB

Generic Prepayment Speeds

Dollar Roll Implied Financing Rate

(CPR)

60

60

2%

2%

50

50

1%

1%

40

40

0%

0%

30

30

-1%

-1%

20

20

-2%

-2%

10

10

-3%

-3%

0

0

-4%

-4%

1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

1/22

1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

1/22

FNMA 30Y 2%

FNMA 30Y 2.5%

FNMA 30Y 3%

FNMA 2%

FNMA 2.5%

FNMA 3%

Data as of 1/31/22

Sources: Bloomberg and JP Morgan

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 183 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,7x
Yield 2021 14,8%
Capitalization 758 M 758 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
John M. Anzalone Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Michael Collins President
Richard Lee Phegley Chief Financial Officer
Edward Jack Hardin Chairman
David Bradley Lyle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.-12.59%758
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.46%10 335
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.04%7 457
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-10.17%7 055
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.3.79%5 358
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-2.15%4 892