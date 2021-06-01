Invesco Mortgage Capital : OTHER EXPENSES OF ISSUANCE AND DISTRIBUTION (Form 8-K)

OTHER EXPENSES OF ISSUANCE AND DISTRIBUTION
The following table sets forth the fees and expenses incurred by Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the 'Company') in connection with the issuance and sale of 43,125,000 shares of the Company's common stock, $0.01 par value per share, other than underwriting discounts and commissions. All fees, except the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee and the NYSE listing fee, are estimates.
|
|
Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee
|
|
$
|
16,703
|
|
NYSE listing fee
|
|
|
161,719
|
|
Legal fees and expenses
|
|
|
110,000
|
|
Accounting fees and expenses
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
Printing and engraving expenses
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$353,422
|
Disclaimer
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:04:06 UTC.