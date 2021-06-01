Log in
Invesco Mortgage Capital : OTHER EXPENSES OF ISSUANCE AND DISTRIBUTION (Form 8-K)

06/01/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
OTHER EXPENSES OF ISSUANCE AND DISTRIBUTION

The following table sets forth the fees and expenses incurred by Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the 'Company') in connection with the issuance and sale of 43,125,000 shares of the Company's common stock, $0.01 par value per share, other than underwriting discounts and commissions. All fees, except the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee and the NYSE listing fee, are estimates.

Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee

$ 16,703

NYSE listing fee

161,719

Legal fees and expenses

110,000

Accounting fees and expenses

50,000

Printing and engraving expenses

15,000
$353,422

Disclaimer

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 170 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 11,8%
Capitalization 966 M 966 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 3,40 $
Spread / Highest target -4,41%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John M. Anzalone Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Michael Collins President
Richard Lee Phegley Chief Financial Officer
Edward Jack Hardin Chairman
David Bradley Lyle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.0.30%966
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.9.70%12 964
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.18.85%9 732
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.31.55%7 287
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.6.44%4 937
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.16.35%4 709