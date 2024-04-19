NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY  OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR JAPAN. 

 

19 April 2024

 

Invesco Select Trust plc

 

Tender Prices and Tender Purchases

 

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Tender Prices, which have been calculated in accordance with the Circular published on 15 February 2024 (the “Circular”).  The Tender Prices and the number of each Share class to be repurchased are as follows:  

 

 

Tender Prices (pence per Share)

Number of Shares to be purchased

UK Equity Share Class

191.4796p

9,985,591

Balanced Risk Share Class

154.5140p

   714,610

Managed Liquidity Share Class

110.3309p

   417,453

 

 

In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, the Shares will be purchased by Winterflood on 23 April 2024 and all such Shares will then be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Agreement and cancelled.  Payment of Tender Offer proceeds will be made to Shareholders through CREST and cheques for certificated Shareholders will be despatched on 29 April 2024.

 

The Company expects to make further announcements in relation to the reclassification of non-Global Shares into Global Shares in due course.

 

Total voting rights

 

Following the repurchase of Shares pursuant to the Tender Offers the following Shares in each Share class are in issue:

 

56,585,022  UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 40,026,118 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

25,546,911 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,930,122 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

3,295,141 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

899,839 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

 

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

 

V = A / B

 

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

 

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

 

Applying the NAV per share as at 17 April 2024 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

 

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)

NAV applied

Voting Rights

UK Equity Shares

56,585,022

193.58p

   109,537,285

Global Equity Income Shares

25,546,911

305.65p

     78,084,133

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares

  3,295,141

157.33p

       5,184,245

Managed Liquidity Shares

     899,839

113.46p   

       1,020,957

Total

 

 

   193,826,620

 

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular.

 

Enquiries:

 

Invesco Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 20 7543 3559

James Poole, Company Secretary

 

 

 

Invesco Fund Managers Limited

+44 (0)20 7543 3500

Will Ellis

 

John Armstrong-Denby

 

 

 

Winterflood Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

 

Darren Willis

 

 

 

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

James King

 

Will Talkington

 

 