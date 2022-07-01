Log in
Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

07/01/2022 | 11:18am EDT
HEADLINE:              Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 30 April 2022 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts

Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco. You will need to select the relevant company or share class on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

1 July 2022


