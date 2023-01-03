Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:57 2023-01-03 am EST
163.00 GBX   -1.51%
08:35aInvesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

01/03/2023 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEADLINE:               Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 31 October 2022 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts

Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco. You will need to select the relevant company or share class and relevant client audience on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

3 January 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO
08:35aInvesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust plc Declares Third Quarterly Interim Dividends for the Year Ending..
CI
2022Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Cancellation of Share Premium Account
PR
More news