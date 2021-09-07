Log in
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Share Portfolio : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

09/07/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 7 September 2021 it repurchased 200,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 186.7572p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 29,089,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 29,089,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 80,803,303.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

7 September 2021


