Invesco Select Trust Plc - Cancellation of Share Premium Accounts

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Cancellation of the UK Equity and Balanced Risk Allocation Share Premium Accounts

Invesco Select Trust plc announces that, following class consents and the approval of shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 4 October 2022, the Court process to cancel the share premium accounts of the UK Equity Share Class and the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Class as described in the Annual Report (as available on the Company's website at www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts) has commenced.

Following a hearing at the High Court of Justice earlier today, an advert will be placed in The Times newspaper on or before 31 October 2022 noting issuing of the claim. A final hearing has been set for 8 November 2022 after which the Company will provide a further update on the process.

18 October 2022