    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:01 2022-12-30 am EST
165.96 GBX   +0.89%
04:04aInvesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
12/29Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/23Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

12/30/2022 | 04:04am EST
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:  Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its half-yearly report for the period ended 30 November 2022 has previously been notified to the London Stock Exchange via a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

James Poole
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

30 December 2022


