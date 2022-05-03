Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline: Conversion of Shares
The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the ‘Company’) announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:
|228,061
|UK Equity Shares
|55,202
|Global Equity Income Shares
|153,300
|Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|125,062
|Managed Liquidity Shares
The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:
- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.805372 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.166935 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.863918 Managed Liquidity Shares;
- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.241662 UK Equity Shares, 1.448939 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.314355 Managed Liquidity Shares;
- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.856946 UK Equity Shares, 0.690160 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.597276 Managed Liquidity Shares;
- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.536504 UK Equity Shares, 0.432086 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.626066 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.
The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 3 May 2022, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company’s Share classes as at close of business on 21 April 2022.
Individual Shareholders’ entitlements on conversion on 3 May 2022 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 12 April 2022 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.
The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:
|-162,829
|UK Equity Shares
|+235,653
|Global Equity Income Shares
|-83,288
|Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|-108,855
|Managed Liquidity Shares
|+148,586
|Deferred Shares
As at 3 May 2022, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:
|74,135,486
|UK Equity Shares
|24,920,131
|Global Equity Income Shares
|4,254,226
|Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|1,347,109
|Managed Liquidity Shares
Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:
|73,972,657
|UK Equity Shares
|25,155,784
|Global Equity Income Shares
|4,170,938
|Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|1,238,254
|Managed Liquidity Shares
The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:
|65,232
|UK Equity Shares
|290,855
|Global Equity Income Shares
|70,012
|Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|16,207
|Managed Liquidity Shares
Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 4 May 2022. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 16 May 2022.
The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.
All as formally approved by the Board on 3 May 2022.
3 May 2022
Contact:
James Poole
Senior Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
0207 543 3559