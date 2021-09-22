Log in
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

09/22/2021 | 06:24am EDT
This is a correction to a release that was published at 17:21:00 on 21
September 2021. The repurchase price is 185.785 and not 187.785p as stated in
the previous announcement. All other information is correct.


Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:      Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 21 September 2021 it repurchased 75,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 185.785p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 30,083,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 30,083,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 79,809,303.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

22 September 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
