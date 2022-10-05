Advanced search
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
05:23 2022-10-05
146.00 GBX   -3.95%
09:36aInvesco Select Trust Plc - Portfolio Manager Updates
PR
04:22aInvesco Perpetual Select Trust Uk Equity Share Portfolio : General Meeting Resolution - Balanced Risk Allocation Share Class
PU
10/04Invesco Select Trust Plc - Result of Meeting
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Portfolio Manager Updates

10/05/2022 | 09:36am EDT
Invesco Select Trust plc (the “Company”)

Portfolio Manager Updates

To coincide with yesterday’s Annual General Meeting of the Company, a video update from the Portfolio Managers of the UK Equity, Global Equity Income and Managed Liquidity Share Classes was posted on the Company’s website and is available at the link below:

https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/insights/managing-portfolios-during-times-of-uncertainty-invesco-select-trust-plc.html

The video update explores the Portfolio Managers thoughts on the current market environment, how they have positioned their portfolios, and their outlooks for the asset classes in which they invest; UK equities, global equities and short dated sterling investment grade.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

Contact:
James Poole       0207 543 3559
5 October 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
