Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/05 12:35:27 pm
193 GBX   --.--%
01:17pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/03Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/03INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Conversion of Securities
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

11/05/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 5 November 2021 it repurchased 100,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 192.4177p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 31,688,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 31,688,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 77,626,115.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

5 November 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO
01:17pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/03Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/03INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTIO : Conversion of Securities
PR
10/25INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQ : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/21INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTIO : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/20INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQ : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/18INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQ : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/14INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQ : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/06Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Declares Second Quarterl..
CI
10/04INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQ : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news