  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/29 11:35:15 am
199.5 GBX   +1.79%
12/21Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/10Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/08Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12/29/2021 | 12:04pm EST
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 29 December 2021 it repurchased 70,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 197p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 32,873,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 32,873,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 76,441,115.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

29 December 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
