  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
02/21 11:35:05 am
190 GBX   -1.04%
12:29pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/17Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/14Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

02/21/2022 | 12:29pm EST
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 21 February 2022 it repurchased 55,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 188p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 33,928,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 33,928,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 74,750,486.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

21 February 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
