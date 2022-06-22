Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
164.00 GBX   +2.50%
06/21Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/20Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/17Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/22/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 22 June 2022 it repurchased 50,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 159.1319p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 34,993,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 34,993,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 73,522,657.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

22 June 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO
06/21Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/20Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/17Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/01Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
05/30Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/27Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/26Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/26Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/04Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
05/03Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities
PR
More news