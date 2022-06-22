Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 22 June 2022 it repurchased 50,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 159.1319p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 34,993,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 34,993,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 73,522,657.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

22 June 2022