  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio
  News
  Summary
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-15 am EDT
166.00 GBX   +0.61%
12:29pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/14Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
07/07Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

07/15/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 15 July 2022 it repurchased 75,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 164.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 35,430,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 35,430,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 73,085,657.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

15 July 2022


