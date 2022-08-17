Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
2022-08-17
173.50 GBX    0.00%
12:45pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/05Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/04Invesco Select Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/17/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 17 August 2022 it repurchased 250,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 172.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 35,780,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 35,780,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 72,573,782.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

17 August 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
