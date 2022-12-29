Advanced search
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
164.50 GBX    0.00%
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12/29/2022 | 12:27pm EST
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 29 December 2022 it repurchased 50,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 164.50p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 37,225,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 37,225,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 70,640,692.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

29 December 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
