Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:14 2023-01-17 am EST
174.00 GBX   +1.16%
12:28pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/09Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/06Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

01/17/2023 | 12:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 17 January 2023 it repurchased 150,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 171.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 37,925,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 37,925,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 69,940,692.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

17 January 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO
12:28pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/09Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/06Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/05Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/04Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/03Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2022Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news