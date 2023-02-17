Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:27 2023-02-17 am EST
174.50 GBX    0.00%
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/16Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/14Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

02/17/2023 | 12:31pm EST
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 17 February 2023 it repurchased 50,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 172.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 38,215,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 38,215,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 69,544,026.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

17 February 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
