Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPG   GB00B1DQ6472

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/03/2021 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is a correction to a release that was published at 16:26:00 on 1 November
2021. The number of Global Equity Income Shares acquired by Tim Woodhead
following conversion is 15,489 not 15,488 as stated in the previous
announcement. All other information is correct.


3 November 2021

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

PDMR Shareholdings
 

The Company announces that it was notified on 29 October 2021 that Tim Woodhead, Non-Executive Director of the Company had converted 19,525 of his holdings in UK Equity Shares of 1p each into 15,489 new Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each. Following this conversion, his beneficial interests in the Company are the following:

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a) Name Tim Woodhead
2. Reason for the Notification
a) Position/status PDMR
Non Executive Director
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Invesco Select Trust PLC
b) LEI 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument UK Equity Shares of 1 pence each
Identification code GB00B1DPVL60
b) Nature of the Transaction Disposal through conversion of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) N/A

Volume(s): 19,525
d) Aggregated information
 		 N/A – single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 29 October 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Global Equity Income Shares of 1 pence each
Identification code GB00B1DQ6472
b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition through conversion of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) N/A

Volume(s): 15,489
d) Aggregated information N/A – single transaction
 
e) Date of the transaction 29 October 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

ENDS


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME SHARE PORTFOLIO
07:43aINVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTIO : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/01Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/06Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Declares Seco..
CI
10/01INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST GLOBA : Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
09/21INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST GLOBA : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/26INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST GLOBA : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/24INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST GLOBA : Select Trust Chair Resigns, Successor Named
MT
04/20INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST GLOBA : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/16INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST GLOBA : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/09INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST GLOBA : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news