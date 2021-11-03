Invesco Select Trust Plc - Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding

This is a correction to a release that was published at 16:26:00 on 1 November
2021. The number of Global Equity Income Shares acquired by Tim Woodhead
following conversion is 15,489 not 15,488 as stated in the previous
announcement. All other information is correct.
3 November 2021
INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
PDMR Shareholdings
The Company announces that it was notified on 29 October 2021 that Tim Woodhead, Non-Executive Director of the Company had converted 19,525 of his holdings in UK Equity Shares of 1p each into 15,489 new Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each. Following this conversion, his beneficial interests in the Company are the following:
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Tim Woodhead
|2.
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
Non Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Invesco Select Trust PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|UK Equity Shares of 1 pence each
|Identification code
|GB00B1DPVL60
|b)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Disposal through conversion of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|N/A
Volume(s): 19,525
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A – single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Global Equity Income Shares of 1 pence each
|Identification code
|GB00B1DQ6472
|b)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Acquisition through conversion of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|N/A
Volume(s): 15,489
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A – single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
