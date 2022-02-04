Log in
    IVPG   GB00B1DQ6472

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/04 11:35:14 am
244 GBX   +0.41%
01/04Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
2021Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2021Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

02/04/2022 | 12:49pm EST
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 4 February 2022 it repurchased 95,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 241.50p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 15,738,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 15,738,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,218,131.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

4 February 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
