Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPG   GB00B1DQ6472

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
227.00 GBX   +0.89%
12:39pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/01Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
07/20Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/05/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 5 August 2022 it repurchased 95,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 226.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 16,426,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 16,426,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 24,851,044.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

5 August 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME SHARE PORTFOLIO
12:39pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/01Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
07/20Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/15Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/06Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/06Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/15Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/02INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTIO : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/04Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/04Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
More news