  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPG   GB00B1DQ6472

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-21 am EST
229.00 GBX   +0.88%
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12/21/2022 | 12:32pm EST
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 21 December 2022 it repurchased 100,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 226.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 16,626,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 16,626,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 24,977,486.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

21 December 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
