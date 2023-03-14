Advanced search
INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME SHARE PORTFOLIO

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/14/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 14 March 2023 it repurchased 50,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 238.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 16,776,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 16,776,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 24,890,617.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

14 March 2023


