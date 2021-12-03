Log in
    IVPB   GB00B1DQ6696

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - BALANCED RISK ALLOCATION SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPB)
Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

12/03/2021 | 12:33pm EST
HEADLINE:              Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 30 September 2021 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts

Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco. You will need to select the relevant company or share class on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

3 December 2021


