Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 13 March 2023 it repurchased 50,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares of 1p each at 137.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,547,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,138,581.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

13 March 2023