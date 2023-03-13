Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPB   GB00B1DQ6696

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - BALANCED RISK ALLOCATION SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  16:35:19 13/03/2023 GMT
138.50 GBX    0.00%
05:38pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/08Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/13/2023 | 05:38pm GMT
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:       Purchase of Own Securities

Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 13 March 2023 it repurchased 50,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares of 1p each at 137.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,547,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,138,581.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

13 March 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
