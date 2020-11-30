Log in
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio : Plc - Portfolio Manager - Managed Liquidity

11/30/2020 | 12:00pm EST
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Managed Liquidity Portfolio Manager

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Steeden to manage the Company’s Managed Liquidity portfolio.  Based in London, Derek is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized, multi-asset investment strategies for clients.  He joined Invesco in 2019, having begun his investment career in 2005.  There will be no change to the investment objective and policy of the portfolio.

30 November 2020

Enquiries:
Angus Pottinger
Invesco Fund Managers limited
020 3753 0714


© PRNewswire 2020
