    IVPM   GB00B1DQ6704

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - MANAGED LIQUIDITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPM)
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio : Select Trust Plc - Directorate Change

05/24/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Invesco Select Trust plc (the “Company”)

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Directorate Change

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc announces that Mr Graham Kitchen, non-executive director and Chairman of the Board and Nomination Committee, has decided to step down with effect from 31 May 2021 due to a recent appointment he has accepted.  Mr Kitchen will be succeeded as Chairman by Victoria Muir, who joined the Board on 1 July 2015.

The Board would like to thank Mr Kitchen for his contribution and guidance during his time as a director and Chairman of the Company.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3753 1000

24 May 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
